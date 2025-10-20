Hyderabad man surprises delivery boys with Diwali return gifts

Hyderabad: In a kind and generous act which has gone viral on social media, a customer using delivery apps like Swiggy, Blinkit, Bigbasket and Zepto ordered sweets, only to gift them to the delivery boys as a Diwali surprise.

Gundeti Mahender Reddy, a social media content creator based in Hyderabad, ordered sweets through these food delivery platforms on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 20.

When the delivery boys came with the sweet boxes, he surprised them by wishing them Happy Diwali and gifting them the same sweets which they delivered.

Also Read MP: Rail passenger gives away watch to samosa seller after UPI payment fails

He posted the video on Instagram with the ID _the_hungry_plate, stating: “This Diwali, we decided to sweeten the smiles that make our deliveries special. Ordered sweets from different apps @letsblinkit @blinkitstores @blinkitdeliverypartners @swiggyindia @swiggy_deliverypartners @zeptonow @bigbasketcom — but gifted them right back to the heroes who deliver happiness every day.

DiwaliWithADifference #SpreadSweetness #diwali2025.”