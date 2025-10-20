Hyderabad man surprises delivery boys with Diwali return gifts

When the delivery boys came with the sweet boxes, Hyderabad man surprised them by wishing them Happy Diwali and gifting them the same sweets which they delivered.

Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 20th October 2025 8:06 pm IST
Hyderabad man surprises delivery boys with Diwali return gifts
Hyderabad man surprises delivery boys with Diwali return gifts

Hyderabad: In a kind and generous act which has gone viral on social media, a customer using delivery apps like Swiggy, Blinkit, Bigbasket and Zepto ordered sweets, only to gift them to the delivery boys as a Diwali surprise.

Gundeti Mahender Reddy, a social media content creator based in Hyderabad, ordered sweets through these food delivery platforms on the occasion of Diwali on Monday, October 20.

When the delivery boys came with the sweet boxes, he surprised them by wishing them Happy Diwali and gifting them the same sweets which they delivered.

Memory Khan Seminar

He posted the video on Instagram with the ID _the_hungry_plate, stating: “This Diwali, we decided to sweeten the smiles that make our deliveries special. Ordered sweets from different apps @letsblinkit @blinkitstores @blinkitdeliverypartners @swiggyindia @swiggy_deliverypartners @zeptonow @bigbasketcom — but gifted them right back to the heroes who deliver happiness every day.

DiwaliWithADifference #SpreadSweetness #diwali2025.”

Tags
Photo of Vivek Bhoomi Vivek Bhoomi|   Updated: 20th October 2025 8:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button