MP: Rail passenger gives away watch to samosa seller after UPI payment fails

Jabalpur: A samosa seller at Jabalpur railway station, Madhya Pradesh, grabbed a railway passenger by the collar and demanded that the latter pay for the snacks after the UPI transaction failed.

The incident occurred on Friday evening, but the video went viral on Sunday on social media platforms. It shows the angry samosa seller demanding his money from the passenger, who starts panicking after his train starts moving.

Catering Mafia of Indian Railways did it again.

A passenger went to buy Samosa at Jabalpur Railway Station. But his UPi not worked and suddenly the train started moving so he left without buying the Samosa. But the Vendor grabbed his collar and accused him of wasting his time.… pic.twitter.com/fJM5Ybstk9 — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) October 18, 2025

Atlast, the passenger removes his wristwatch and hands it over, upon which the seller gives him a couple of samosas.

The Jabalpur Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) has responded to the video stating the licence of the samosa vendor has been cancelled. Taking to X, the officer said, “The vendor has been identified and taken into custody by the RPF (Railway Protection Force). Action is also being taken to cancel the licence of the contractor.”

“The vendor has confessed to creating a nuisance with the passenger, for which the RPF, Jabalpur, has registered a case against him under the Railways Act,” the statement added.

Social media is divided on the incident. While some users commended the seller’s action, others called out pure goondaism.