Blueprint for Cauvery aarti will be ready in a week: Karnataka DyCM

Mandya: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday said a blueprint for the Cauvery aarti programme would be ready within a week, with plans to start it this Dasara.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting with elected representatives and officials on the Cauvery aarti, he said, “We have formed a committee, led by Minister Chaluvaraya Swamy, to work out the modalities. This committee will prepare the blueprint in the next 8-10 days. We’ve discussed the broad contours of the aarti with our leaders and officials.”

“The committee includes members from Chescom, the Tourism department, the Muzrai department, two DCs, two local MLAs, MLCs, Zilla Panchayat CEOs, and BWSSB members. Irrigation Department officials will create the necessary infrastructure,” he added.

Cauvery Aarti (Puja) is part of the Karnataka government’s efforts to promote water conservation. The dates have not been announced yet.

The state government has decided to allocate Rs 92 crore for the Cauvery aarti, with contributions from other departments as well.

“We are creating seating for about 10,000 people. The committee will decide how many days the aarti will be held. Different departments have submitted reports on their respective activities, and we’ll incorporate them into the final plan,” he said.

The government has already called for tenders to upgrade Brindavan Gardens at the KRS (Krishna Raja Sagara Dam).

“We’ve also decided to form a Planning Authority with four panchayats. This won’t affect their functioning; the authority will only focus on planning and ensure that the proceeds from the project benefit these panchayats,” he added.

Shivakumar said that seven firms have come forward to develop Brindavan Gardens, and discussions are underway.

“We’ve made it a condition for bidders to prioritize local employment,” he said.

Responding to a question about when the Cauvery aarti programme would be launched, he said, “I’m keen to launch it this Dasara, and we’ve formed a committee to prepare the blueprint. Let’s see how fast the committee submits its plans.”

Asked about the location for the aarti, he said, “We’ve inspected potential sites and consulted the technical committee. The location must be close to water, with sufficient space for parking, seating, and accommodations for artists. Boating will also be included. The committee will decide.”

When asked if there would be entry tickets for the event, he said, “There will be both paid and free entry options. We can’t deny entry to poor people, and there will be an option for the public to offer prayers.”

On allegations that the aarti could harm the KRS dam, he said, “We will discuss this with the organisations opposing it. They may have doubts, and we’ll address them.”

Regarding concerns over encroachment and pollution of the Cauvery River, he said, “All dams have been surveyed using drones and marked for maximum levels. The department has been instructed to audit the assets.”