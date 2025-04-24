Bodies of 2 Karnataka tourists killed in Pahalgam terror attack reach Bengaluru

Union Minister V Somanna, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, accompanied the mortal remains of the tourists.

Published: 24th April 2025 7:08 am IST
Bengaluru: Bodies of two tourists from Karnataka who were shot dead by the terrorists in the Pahalgam terror attack were brought to the Kempegowda International Airport here on Thursday.

Manjunath Rao and Bharath Bushan were among the 26 people killed in front of their families after confirming their religious identity in Kashmir’s Pahalgam on Tuesday. Most of those killed by terrorists were tourists.

While Rao’s body was taken to his hometown, Shivamogga, Bushan will be cremated in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters, BJP MP Surya said that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is going to retaliate to this terror attack.

