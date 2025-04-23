Mosques in J&K call Pahalgam attack ‘cowardice’, Candlelight marches across

Soon after the Palgaham terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mosques across Jammu and Kashmir denounced the act, calling it an act of cowardice.

In one of the videos emerging from the Union Territory, an imam of a madrasa on a loudspeaker informs its worshippers about the brutal attack. “People from all over the country visit Kashmir to experience its beauty. This attack is not just an act of cowardice, but we fully condemn it.”

Soon after the Palgaham terror attack that claimed 26 lives, mosques across Jammu and Kashmir denounced the act, calling it an act of cowardice.



In one of the videos emerging from the Union Territory, an imam of a madrasa on a loudspeaker informs its worshippers about the brutal… pic.twitter.com/sluValuc3u — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 23, 2025

Candlelight marches were held at several places in Kashmir against the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

Candlelight vigils as a mark of protest against the attack were held in Pahalgam, Srinagar, Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Kupwara, Baramulla, and Bandipora, officials said.

A large number of people came out on roads to protest the attack and denounce it.

VIDEO | J&K: Locals of Pahalgam hold candle march for terror attack victims demanding justice.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/F19rAK7tFf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2025

The protestors said the marches were to express solidarity with the victims of the attack and send a message of unity.

Meanwhile, in a statement, the Army’s Chinar Corps said the people of Kashmir held candlelight marches in response to the senseless violence.

“In a cowardly and heart-wrenching act of violence terrorists opened fire on innocent tourists and locals. In the immediate aftermath, Joint Forces are overseeing the situation. Medical teams were swiftly mobilized and casualty evacuation commenced,” the Chinar Corps said in a post on X.

Also Read Shutdown against terror attack in Kashmir valley, first time in 35 years

“In response to this senseless violence and the anguish caused to local sentiments, candle march was organised in Sopore, Ganderbal, Handwara, Bandipora and other parts of Kashmir by local populace,” it added.

The Army said a joint search operation has been launched by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the general area of Baisran, Pahalgam, Anantnag.

“The search operation is currently in progress, with all efforts focused on bringing the attackers to justice,” it said.