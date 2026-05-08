‘Ya Allah bachao’: Gujarat cops tie man to bonnet, thrash him over ‘cow slaughter’

Hyderabad: A video purportedly showing Gujarat police tying an accused man to the bonnet of a police vehicle and beating him with sticks has gone viral on social media, days after three persons were arrested for allegedly slaughtering cows in Ahmedabad’s Vejalpur area.

The clip, which has been widely circulated on X and other platforms, reportedly shows the man crying out “Ya Allah, bachalo” (Oh Allah, save me) as officers thrashed him.

The raid

The arrests took place on Tuesday morning after Vejalpur police received a tip-off about alleged cow slaughter in an open field near a housing society. According to the FIR, officers found a group of individuals allegedly slaughtering cows behind bushes.

When the police arrived, several persons attempted to flee, but three were apprehended. During the raid, police reportedly seized 520 kg of meat worth Rs 1,56,000, a live calf, sharp knives, an autorickshaw, a numberplate-less car, and a mobile phone.

Cases registered

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. According to local reports, nine persons have been booked in the case, though only three have been arrested so far. Cow slaughter is strictly banned in Gujarat under state law.