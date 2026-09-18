BMTC workers oppose private drivers for 4,500 new e-buses

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government’s approval for 4,500 new electric buses for BMTC under the Centre’s PM E-DRIVE scheme has opened a fresh dispute over who should operate the vehicles, with the transport employees’ federation warning of a large-scale agitation if private drivers are brought in.

The employees’ body has urged the state and Union governments to ensure that the buses are driven and managed by BMTC’s existing workforce. Federation state president R. Chandrashekar has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, seeking an end to what the workers described as the proposed dependence on private operators.

The federation claimed that the performance of privately operated electric buses had raised concerns in some areas, alleging that inadequate maintenance had led to disruptions and cancellation of services on certain routes. It also raised concerns over accidents allegedly involving private drivers.

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The employees argued that BMTC has a trained workforce with extensive experience in operating different categories of buses, including modern and technologically advanced vehicles. They said the corporation’s drivers should be entrusted with the new electric fleet instead of recruiting drivers through private agencies.

The federation has also opposed the Gross Cost Contract model under which private companies can be involved in operating and maintaining buses. It has appealed to the Centre to amend the scheme and provide electric buses directly to transport corporations by offering the necessary subsidy.

The workers said direct ownership and management by BMTC would help protect the jobs of existing employees and prevent uncertainty for their families. They urged the government to retain the operation and maintenance responsibilities within the corporation.

Meanwhile, concerns have also been raised by sections of commuters over the use of electric buses on Bengaluru’s busy roads. Since electric vehicles produce considerably less road noise than conventional buses, some passengers and road users feel that pedestrians may have difficulty noticing them while they approach.

There have also been concerns about the experience of drivers operating electric buses, though such concerns have been raised by the employees’ body and sections of the public.

The Cabinet approval has cleared the way for the addition of 4,500 electric buses to BMTC’s fleet. The next major issue is expected to be the operating model and driver deployment, with transport employees making it clear that they will oppose the appointment of private drivers and are prepared to launch a protest if their demand is not addressed.