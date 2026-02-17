BNP MPs elect Tarique Rahman as leader of parliamentary party

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairman Tarique Rahman is all set to be the Prime Minister of the country after his party’s Members of Parliament elected him as leader of the parliamentary party, making it official.

The development came even as all the newly elected members of parliament from across the parties took the oath of office, ending the stalemate over Constitution Reform Council.

Bangladesh’s right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami’s newly elected MPs initially refused to take the oath of office after the victorious BNP declined to take the pledge as members of “Constitution Reform Council”.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasirudin administered the oath of office to the BNP MPs inside the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban in the first phase, and Jamaat MPs were next in line to take the oath.

Also Read New MPs take oath in Bangladesh

The situation got complicated after BNP declined to take the second oath as members of the “Constitution Reform Council” to endorse the referendum.

“We will take no oath unless BNP MPs take oath as members of “Constitution Reform Council” alongside regular parliament members,” Jamaat’s deputy chief Abdullah Mohammad Taher said.

He said their party believed “parliament without the constitutional reform is meaningless”.

The second oath is aimed at obligating MPs to implement the much drummed up “July Charter” demanding the Constitution to be massively rewritten, while the 84-point complex proposal was laid out in the referendum in a cognised but nearly esoteric form for voting.

But in a dramatic development after an hour, Jamaat and the National Citizen Party (NCP) members took oath both as the MPs and the Constitution Reform Council members.

The election commission reported that over 60 per cent of voters cast a “yes” vote in the referendum.

“We have not been elected as members of the Constitution Reform Council; no provision of the council is yet to be incorporated in the Constitution,” BNP’s policy-making standing committee member and newly elected member Salahuddin Ahmed said.

He conveyed the decision to party MPs as directed by BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman as they gathered in the Parliament hall to take the oath.

“None of us (BNP members) will take the second oath,” Ahmed said.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has bagged 209 out of 297 seats, while right-wing Jamaat-e-Islami secured 68 seats in the 13th Parliamentary elections. Deposed premier Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League was barred from contesting polls.

Awami League was disqualified for the February 12 polls, after which BNP’s once-longtime ally and now hardened rival, Jamaat-e-Islami, emerged as the main opposition.

According to the official schedule, President Mohammad Shahabuddin would administer the oath of office of the cabinet, installing the BNP in power in the afternoon.

Bangladesh Constitution dictates that the President invite the majority party leader, Tarique Rahman, to form the government and administer the cabinet’s oath.

The BNP has invited about 1,200 domestic and foreign guests to the event.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Rahman. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Utpal Kumar Singh are also likely to accompany Birla.

Maldives President Mohammed Muizzoo, Turkish Undersecretary Beris Ekinci and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr Nalinda Jayatissa would be among those attending Rahman’s oath ceremony.