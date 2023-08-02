Bollywood Actors: As global luxury brand ambassadors here is the list

Mumbai: Each of these stars has their own distinct charm and persona, and they perfectly complement the brands they represent, creating a harmonious blend of Bollywood glitz and global luxury. They bring a fresh appeal to the brands and attract a wider audience with their diverse fan bases. Some of India’s biggest Bollywood stars have taken on the role of brand ambassadors for esteemed global luxury brands in an exciting and glamorous collaboration, causing a wave of allure in the fashion world. These legendary stars have graced the silver screen with their talent and are now bringing their radiance to the world of haute couture.

Here is the list

1. Alia Bhatt – Gucci’s Glamour Queen

Alia Bhatt’s collaboration with Gucci is a match made in heaven for her versatile acting skills. Her natural charm and effortless style complement Gucci’s opulent designs perfectly, making her the epitome of modern-day luxury.

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Timeless Icon of Bvlgari

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global sensation and trailblazer, is an apt choice for Bvlgari. She embodies the essence of Bvlgari’s timeless jewellery, bringing sophistication to every piece, with her charismatic aura and grace.

3. Deepika Padukone – Louis Vuitton’s Reigning Diva

Deepika Padukone’s ethereal beauty blends seamlessly with the brand’s signature sophistication as the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton. Her presence heightens the enchantment of Louis Vuitton’s iconic designs.

4. Ranveer Singh – The energetic dynamo of Adidas

The collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Adidas is a fusion of style and sport. His vivacious energy and passion are in sync with the brand’s dedication to performance and innovation.

5. Manushi Chhillar – The radiant star of Estee Lauder

Manushi Chhillar ‘s beauty radiates elegance and confidence as the face of Estee Lauder. Her association with the brand exemplifies the ideal marriage of glamour and skincare excellence.

6. Bhumi Pednekar – Mac Cosmetics’ Bold Beauty

Bhumi Pednekar’s versatility and daring choices make her the ideal Mac Cosmetics representative. Her distinct personality perfectly complements the brand’s edgy and inclusive makeup approach.

7. Athiya Shetty – Laneige’s Glow Ambassador

Athiya Shetty’s radiant beauty complements Laneige’s commitment to skincare excellence. Laneige’s international reputation gains a touch of Bollywood allure as a result of her association with the brand.

Bollywood celebrities represent Indian talent and elegance in luxury brands, demonstrating the spirit of India’s entertainment industry on the global stage. They embody the magic of Indian cinema as brand ambassadors, captivating audiences worldwide. Their distinct styles and personalities collide with iconic brands, resulting in a dynamic synergy that ushers in a new era of fashion and glamour. These collaborations redefine elegance by showcasing the perfect marriage of Bollywood’s ruling stars and the most prestigious names in luxury fashion.