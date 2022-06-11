Bollywood music duo Salim-Sulaiman to perform live in Dubai

Abu Dhabi: Bollywood music composer duo Salim-Sulaiman Merchant is all set to perform a live concert in Dubai on Saturday, July 16.

The duo will grace the Coca-Cola Arena stage at 8:30 pm UAE time (10 pm IST).

Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant will be joined by other musicians including Indian Idol winner Salman Ali, singer Bhoomi Trivedi and Raj Pandit.

The duo Salim-Sulaiman be making their first appearance in the UAE since their Diwali performance at Expo 2020 Dubai last November.

Together, they will sing their combined hits such as Ore Piya, Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai, Chak De India and Shukran Allah.

The concert will be a three-hour-long spectacle filled with iconic Bollywood hits from their long-enduring career.

Proof of vaccination is not required for this event. As per Dubai Government guidelines, standing is not permitted and patrons must adhere to all COVID-19 protocols.

This event is organised by PME Entertainment, Dubai Summer Surprises and Eid in Dubai and the tickets for the concert are now on sale and start at Dirham 99 on the Coca-Cola Arena website.