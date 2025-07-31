Book launch–where humour upstaged mushaira and biryani

Hyderabad: It wasn’t the usual book launch. It had all the makings of a cultural feast — a book release, a soulful mushaira, and a grand finale of Chicken Biryani that could have easily been a headline act on its own. But, as it turned out, the biryani came second — and so did the mushaira.

What truly stole the show? A write-up? Yes, a cheeky, laugh-out-loud sketch of the author that left the audience wiping their tears – not from emotion, but from unrestrained laughter.

The event in question was the release of Dr. Shahab Afsar Khan’s book Bahut Nikle Mere Armaan — a title that seemed to mirror not just the book, but the event itself. Organized with rare punctuality (a miracle in itself), the programme began on time, drew a packed house, and for once, lived up to its poetic promise.

The cherry on the top? The gathering wasn’t just your local Urdu crowd – it had a solid presence of NRIs, especially from the Gulf. Turns out, Dr. Khan spent 14 years in Saudi Arabia, heading schools and whipping errant students (and possibly teachers) into shape. Naturally, his former Riyadh connections came out in full force, bringing with them memories, nostalgia — and maybe some sand in their shoes.

Nadeem, Abdul Azeem attend meeting



Adding a touch of class and credibility to the evening was the surprise appearance of two civil servants — Ahmed Nadeem and Mohd Abdul Azeem, both seasoned IAS officers. Their presence wasn’t political protocol, but personal passion — a reflection of their deep love for Urdu and literature. In a gathering of poets and writers, they blended in not just as bureaucrats but as genuine connoisseurs of culture.

Now, if you’re imagining a solemn literary affair filled with scholarly speeches and polite claps, think again. Enter K.N. Wasif, senior photojournalist and certified humorist, who turned the evening into a comedy special — minus the Netflix deal.

Wasif, who knew Dr. Khan from their Saudi days, chose the evening to unleash a literary roast titled Afsar Khan Ki Afsari — a no-holds-barred, lovingly irreverent ‘khaka’ (pen-portrait) that had the audience rolling in laughter. With his trademark tanz-o-mizah, Wasif peeled off the dignified layers of Dr. Khan and presented him in all his flawed glory — equal parts educator, administrator, family man, and reluctant ‘hero’ of the ladies’ hearts.

Four books is key phrase

With mock solemnity, he announced that Dr. Khan had now authored four books — slyly hinting at the number often associated with permissible marriages in Islam. He then quickly advised the good academic to stick to just one wife, two children, and perhaps dozens of books instead. (A safe, bookish polygamy, if you will.)

To seal the punch line, Wasif recited this hilarious couplet:

Na jaane kitni haseenon ke dil mein rehta hoon,

Bas ek hi ahlia pe dar-o-madar thodi hai!

The laughter hadn’t quite died down when Wasif moved on to Dr. Khan’s ‘banwaas’ — a tongue-in-cheek reference to his 14-year Saudi stint. But unlike Lord Ram, who returned with an army of monkeys, Dr. Khan came back having managed 10,000 students and 4000 teachers, the majority of whom were women. “Now that’s real administration,” Wasif declared. “Handling four hundred madams daily — now we understand where the real afsari of Afsar Khan comes from!”

Enough of degrees

Taking a further dig, he said Dr. Khan had acquired every degree one possibly could from a Jamia (university), to the point where someone must have finally told him: “Ab jaa miyan!” (Enough, go man!)

Mehmood Shahid of Waseela TV also added his bit of humour. The important thing about Dr. Khan, he said, is his keen sense of observation. His perceptive eye can detect even a black ant crawling upon a black rock in the dark of night. Imagine what detail he would capture in the daylight. None knows how many people sitting in this gathering might be under the writer’s gaze right now. If he were to craft a story around one of us, it would be no surprise,” Shahid remarked.

The title of the book, he said, can be interpreted on two levels: one a creative level and the other, on the level of life experience. Life oscillates between satisfaction and dissatisfaction, caught in a state of inner conflict and emotional turmoil. It is precisely this feeling that Ghalib captured so poignantly:

Hazaaron khwahishein aisi ke har khwahish pe dam nikle

Bahut nikle mere armaan, lekin phir bhi kam nikle

This sentiment is common to both Ghalib and Shahab Afsar.

Refreshing writing style

Shahid complimented Dr. Khan style of writing which explores the delicacy, significance and complexities of human relationships beautifully. His characters are living, breathing individuals, he remarked.

A unique feature of his stories is that he brings to light those aspects of life which most writers overlook or consider too trivial. Dr. Khan’s stories reflect society’s challenges and concerns like the progressive stories rooted deeply in the soil, Shahid said.

Not to be left behind, speakers like Aleem Khan Falaki and Dr. Abid Moiz joined the merriment, tossing in their own quips and quotes, keeping the evening light and laughter-filled.

Dr. Khan, who has completed 50 years in the educational field, is now running the Winchester International School at Aurangabad. During this period he has penned three books of short stories: Mere Afsane, Dile Nadan and Aisa Khan Se Laoon Ke Tujh Sa Kahen Jise.

Food tops mushaira

In the end, the book was released, the mushaira recited, and the biryani served — but what truly lingered in the air was the sound of hearty laughter and the wit of K.N. Wasif, who made sure Bahut Nikle Mere Armaan wasn’t just the name of a book — but the tagline of a delightful evening.