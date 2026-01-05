Mumbai: The highly anticipated film Border 2 is all set to release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend. Directed by Anurag Singh, the movie is a sequel to the iconic Border (1997), which portrayed the Battle of Longewala during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, and Medha Rana. The cast is backed by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.

Border 2 Lead Cast Fees

Sunny Deol, who is reprising his role as Major Kuldip Singh, is reportedly charging a massive Rs 50 crore, making him the highest-paid actor in the film. Varun Dhawan, playing Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, is reported to be earning between Rs 8 crore and Rs 10 crore for his role. Diljit Dosanjh, who plays Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, is said to have been paid between Rs 4 crore and Rs 5 crore.

Supporting Cast

The supporting cast includes Ahan Shetty, who plays Lt. Cdr. Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, and his fee remains undisclosed. Other notable actors include Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, and Medha Rana. While the exact salaries for these actors have not been revealed, it is speculated that they too earned substantial amounts for their roles.

What to Expect from Border 2?

The movie aims to continue the legacy of the original Border with a strong focus on patriotism, heroism, and sacrifice. Border 2 will feature intense battle scenes and an emotional narrative.

Fans can expect high-stakes action and drama, alongside heartfelt moments of bravery. The inclusion of younger actors like Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty adds a fresh dynamic, while Sunny Deol’s return brings continuity to the franchise. The film is expected to resonate deeply with audiences, just like its predecessor did in 1997.