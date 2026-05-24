Bowring hospital wall collapse: Fresh FIR registered, contractor booked

Bengaluru: A fresh FIR has been registered at the Commercial Street Police Station in connection with the tragic compound wall collapse at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital that claimed seven lives during heavy rain in Bengaluru last month.

The FIR has been filed against Chennai-based ASR Traders Company, which had secured the contract for construction work at Bowring and Lady Curzon Medical College. The case was registered following a complaint filed by Executive Engineer Chandru, who accused the company of negligence and violation of safety norms.

According to the complaint, debris and construction waste from demolished structures within the hospital premises had not been removed as per rules. Instead, huge quantities of waste material were allegedly piled up next to the compound wall. Investigators suspect that the excess pressure from the dumped debris weakened the structure, eventually leading to the collapse during heavy rainfall.

Officials said notices had earlier been issued to ASR Traders seeking clarification regarding the failure to clear waste materials and alleged safety violations. The contractor company was asked to submit a written explanation before May 18. However, authorities claim the company failed to respond to the government notice sent through email.

Following the lack of response, Executive Engineer Chandru approached the Commercial Street police station and lodged a formal complaint. Based on the complaint, police have now registered another FIR and initiated further investigation.

The tragic incident occurred on April 29 when torrential rain, accompanied by strong winds, lashed Bengaluru. The compound wall near the emergency ward of Bowring Hospital collapsed suddenly, crushing roadside vendors and pedestrians standing nearby.

Seven people, including five street vendors and two pedestrians, lost their lives in the incident, while seven others sustained injuries and were admitted to hospitals for treatment.

The incident had sparked widespread outrage and raised serious questions about safety standards followed during construction and demolition activities inside government institutions.

Police officials said they are now examining technical reports, contractor responsibilities, and possible negligence in handling demolition waste. Further investigation is underway.