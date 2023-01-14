‘Boycott banner’ on Muslim traders in Karnataka temple fair

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 14th January 2023 5:13 pm IST
VHP

Dakshina Kannada: Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal have put up a ‘boycott banner’ against Muslim traders at a religious fair in Kavuru near Mangaluru city on Saturday.

The banner has been put up on the premises of Sri Mahalingeshwara temple which comes under the Religious Endowment department. The religious fair will be held from January 14 – 18.

“Earlier, majority of stalls were put up by Muslims. This time, the management of allocating contracts for stalls has been given to the Bajrang Dal activists,” local said.

The Bajrang Dal activists said that the “boycott” decision had been taken in the meeting of the temple management committee.

The banner states that opportunity to carry out trade will only be given to Hindu traders who have belief in Hindu religion and traditions.

“There is no scope for anyone who believes that worshiping an idol is ‘haram’,” the banner said.

The constituency is represented by BJP MLA Bharat Shetty. In the wake of the development, police department has deputed force and platoons of the City Armed Reserve (CAR) on the premises and surrounding areas of the temple.

