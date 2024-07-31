Boycott Bigg Boss trends on X ahead of Bigg Boss OTT 3 finale

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 3 witnessed a major twist in last night’s Live Feed, as two popular contestants, Lovekesh Kataria and Armaan Malik, were evicted just days before the grand finale that is set to take place on August 2.
While Armaan Malik’s elimination has been accepted by the audience and fans, Lovekesh Kataria’s exit has sparked outrage among his supporters.
Fans are expressing their anger towards the show’s makers, leading to the hashtag “Boycott Bigg Boss” trending on X (formerly Twitter) since last night. Many viewers are also uninstalling the Jio Cinema app and sharing videos of their actions on social media.
Several fans are arguing that Sai Ketan Rao, now a top 5 finalist, is the most undeserving finalist in Bigg Boss history, while Lovekesh Kataria, who has been actively involved in the show since day one, deserved a spot in the top 5. Lovekesh’s elimination has caused a massive uproar online, leaving many viewers furious and disappointed.
