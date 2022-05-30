‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends after trailer, here’s why

Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chadha has finally released its trailer on Sunday. While a majority of the fans have applauded the trailer, a section of netizens is set to boycott it.
Since yesterday, netizens have been trending ‘Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha’ on Twitter. Many Twitteratis stated the reason for their boycott as nepotism and that the film is a copy of the Hollywood masterpiece ‘Forest Grump’ which starred Tom Hanks.
While several netizens commented against the film, one fan commented, “Aamir Khan Said “India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India” #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha”. Another fan commented, “NCB challenged RC bail in SC. Are you ready to #boycottLaalsinghchaddha #boycottbollywood Don’t forget.”
However, many Aamir Khan fans have come to the support of the movie and have flooded Twitter with positive comments about the trailer.
Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the box office on August 11, 2022. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film will also star Naga Chaitanya and Ammar Taalwala. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also have cameo appearances in the film.