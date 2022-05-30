‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ trends after trailer, here’s why

Mumbai: Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s much-awaited film Laal Singh Chadha has finally released its trailer on Sunday. While a majority of the fans have applauded the trailer, a section of netizens is set to boycott it.

Since yesterday, netizens have been trending ‘Boycott Lal Singh Chaddha’ on Twitter. Many Twitteratis stated the reason for their boycott as nepotism and that the film is a copy of the Hollywood masterpiece ‘Forest Grump’ which starred Tom Hanks.

While several netizens commented against the film, one fan commented, “Aamir Khan Said “India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India” #BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha”. Another fan commented, “NCB challenged RC bail in SC. Are you ready to #boycottLaalsinghchaddha #boycottbollywood Don’t forget.”

Aamir Khan Said "India Is Intolerant and He wants to Leave India"#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha



No Cleanchit Option In SSRCase pic.twitter.com/nnQOpw0EMo — ANGRY BOT 🦋 🌟 🦋 🌟 🦋 (@United__4SSR) May 29, 2022

#AamirKhan meet Turkish First Lady even when Turkey radicalising Indian Muslim youth with help of Pakistan



Turkey has been funding anti-India activities & openly backing Pakistan on Kashmir



Khans are the biggest imposters & hypocrites.

Bollywood is weed#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha pic.twitter.com/3un04iLwZV — Sandeep Kukreti (@Sandeep82057119) May 29, 2022

Bollywood Dumbos needs to treat all religions Equally #BoycottBollywood



I am going to #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha will you ?



No Cleanchit Option In SSRCase pic.twitter.com/Ij0wqK5ok8 — ANGRY BOT 🦋 🌟 🦋 🌟 🦋 (@United__4SSR) May 29, 2022

https://twitter.com/HeliPandya8/status/1531099390475001856

Please watch Forrest Gump instead of #LaalSinghChaddha.

It's a great movie and is available on Amazon prime in both English as well as Hindi

Why watch a copy?#BoycottBollywood #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha #AamirKhan #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/uCma1znY1J — धैर्या (@LuthraDhairya) May 29, 2022

However, many Aamir Khan fans have come to the support of the movie and have flooded Twitter with positive comments about the trailer.

This is how you design an EPIC. Promo of #LaalSinghChaddha is SUPER AMAZING. Simple and effective



Will it go past the #KGFChapter2 lifetime and go make a shot for the #500CroreClub? Possible hai! #AamirKhan #KareenaKapoorKhan have a BLOCKBUSTER in hand! #LaalSinghChaddhaTrailer — #KGF2inCinemas (@Akashdeep62836) May 30, 2022

https://twitter.com/Naaz__48/status/1531241998526603265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1531241998526603265%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.indiatoday.in%2Fmovies%2Fbollywood%2Fstory%2F-boycottlaalsinghchaddha-trends-on-twitter-this-is-why-1955867-2022-05-30

Advait Chandan’s directorial Laal Singh Chaddha is scheduled to hit the box office on August 11, 2022. Apart from Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film will also star Naga Chaitanya and Ammar Taalwala. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan will also have cameo appearances in the film.