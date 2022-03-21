BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter, it has The Kashmir Files connect

Mumbai: After a hiatus of almost 3 years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on big screens with his much-anticipated upcoming film Pathaan. The movie, which is currently shot in Spain, also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It also has Salman Khan‘s cameo in it.

Pathaan is all set to spread the magic on screens on January 25, 2023. Announcing the same, SRK recently tweeted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023.”

I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…



See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.



Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.



Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. @deepikapadukone |@TheJohnAbraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf pic.twitter.com/dm30yLDfF7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 2, 2022

While a major section of fans and movie buffs are super excited for the movie and SRK’s return, there are people who are already on their way to spoil the party. #BoycottPathaan is among the most trending hashtags today on Twitter. Wondering why? Well, trolls have multiple reasons for it and ‘The Kashmir Files’ is one among them. Many are not happy with the way Bollywood reacted over the release of The Kashmir Files and are even slamming King Khan for maintaining silence over the film.

A certain section of social media users are simply urging everybody to skip Pathaan and instead watch The Kashmir Files even though the SRK-starrer is scheduled to release in 2023. No logic, right? Check out some of the reactions below.

Together we can

Together we will#BoycottPathan



Make it a super flop. pic.twitter.com/LWUVcgDtoD — Mithu Chatterjee (@c_mithu) March 19, 2022

#Pathan will be the BIGGEST Flop of his lifetime

People will #BoycottPathan — MT Oracle 🇮🇳 ❁ (@MTOracleBJP) March 20, 2022

Watch kashmir files #BoycottPathan — Kush Patel (@KushPatel510) March 20, 2022

#BoycottPathan kashmir files pe ye khan gang chup raha aur salman ki wajah se hi kapil sharma saw mai is film ko promote nahi kiya ab ham sab hindus pathan aur in khan gang ki saari film ko flop karayenge #bycottkhangang #bycottpathan — Shivam Yadav🇮🇳 (@Shalu10122879) March 20, 2022

Send back Pathan there where de came fm. India is land of Sanatan n we dont welcome invaders,traitors,barbaric majhabis. Their cast, values r no less cunning than deir followers thriving on killing n adultery.#KashmirFiles has dem split opnd.#BoycottPathan for country n yr values https://t.co/YVn9yxvlpt — Soni Rajesh Kumar (@sonirajesh_22) March 21, 2022

Why shouldn't we all Indians boycott PATHAN of Shahrukh? He never supports our culture and values, never came forward in Covid though he is earning from indian people. THINK #BoycottPathan — Laxmikant Joshi (@laxmikantjoshi9) March 21, 2022

Always remember that Kasmiri pandit is not different from us, they are us, they belongs to us, they are Hindus. #TheKasmirFiles#BoycottPathan pic.twitter.com/Q8v4GInvLs — Ravichandra B M (@RavichandraBM7) March 21, 2022

Here are your heroes from #Pathaan

The one showing middle fingers to those who want to watch #Pathaan movie is @deepikapadukone and the other one who is smoking is @iamsrk #BoycottPathan #BoycottPathanMovie #boycottPathaan pic.twitter.com/CZ4lvEnom0 — मनोज (@realManojGarg) March 21, 2022

Several SRK fans came out in actor’s defence and poked fun at the trolls by sharing hilarious memes.

Here in Twitter Bhakt DADDY barking 🐶 #BoycottPathan 😌



And there….outside mannat this barking dads little princess Shouting…SHAHRUKH SHAHRUKH…PATHAAN…PATHAAN…😻😹



No one can stop #Pathaan STORM 😎#PathaanArrivingOn25Jan pic.twitter.com/IGvImDy1sY — KARNA SRK CULT (@KarnaSRKcult) March 20, 2022

Andhbhakt before Tweeting #BoycottPathan 😂😂😂



SRK ko ghanta faraq padhta hai tumlog boycott karnese.. actually in reality tumlog Pathan movies ka promotion kar rahe hai 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/siKfwqXula — Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_sheikh7) March 20, 2022