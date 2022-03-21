BoycottPathaan trends on Twitter, it has The Kashmir Files connect

Mumbai: After a hiatus of almost 3 years, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on big screens with his much-anticipated upcoming film Pathaan. The movie, which is currently shot in Spain, also star Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. It also has Salman Khan‘s cameo in it.
Pathaan is all set to spread the magic on screens on January 25, 2023. Announcing the same, SRK recently tweeted, “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now… See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023.”
While a major section of fans and movie buffs are super excited for the movie and SRK’s return, there are people who are already on their way to spoil the party. #BoycottPathaan is among the most trending hashtags today on Twitter. Wondering why? Well, trolls have multiple reasons for it and ‘The Kashmir Files’ is one among them. Many are not happy with the way Bollywood reacted over the release of The Kashmir Files and are even slamming King Khan for maintaining silence over the film.
A certain section of social media users are simply urging everybody to skip Pathaan and instead watch The Kashmir Files even though the SRK-starrer is scheduled to release in 2023. No logic, right? Check out some of the reactions below.
Several SRK fans came out in actor’s defence and poked fun at the trolls by sharing hilarious memes.