Britain opens Palestinian embassy in a historic moment

London: In a historic moment, Britain opened a Palestinian embassy on Monday, January 5, after it formally recognised the State of Palestine last September, marking a significant development in UK-Palestinian relations.

Speaking to reporters, the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot, said that the embassy’s establishment “marked a profound milestone in the British-Palestinian relations.”

“We gather today to mark a historic moment, the inauguration of the embassy of the state of Palestine to the United Kingdom – with full diplomatic status and privileges, a symbol of our people’s inalienable right for sovereign statehood and equality among nations,” Zomlot said.

“For generations of Palestinians in Gaza, in the occupied West Bank, including east Jerusalem, in refugee camps and across the diaspora, this embassy represents proof that our identity cannot be denied, our presence cannot be erased, and our lives cannot be devalued,” he added.

Zomlot further said, “For a people who were denied self-determination for over a century, this is a monumental moment.”

Today, the Embassy of the State of #Palestine to the United Kingdom is officially inaugurated — a piece of Palestine on British soil; a symbol of peace, Sumud, dignity, and our people’s enduring pursuit of justice and freedom.

Palestine is here. Palestine endures. Palestine will… pic.twitter.com/PHXXFr5V9A — Husam Zomlot (@hzomlot) January 5, 2026

UK’s Marshal of the Diplomatic Corps, Alistair Harrison, also reiterated the gravity of the embassy’s unveiling, stating it was a “very important moment in the relationship between our two countries.”

“This is the beginning of a step change in our bilateral relationship,” said Harrison.

The embassy, which is stationed in Hammersmith, West London, saw a huge gathering during its inauguration on Monday, including Palestinians seeking refuge in Britain.

A 14-year-old Palestinian from Gaza, Obaidah, said: “I survived the genocide, but my body carries deep wounds.”

Gazan refugee Obaidah during the inauguration of the Palestinian embassy. (Source: PA)

Obaidah said his father remains in Gaza “where life is still full of fear.”

“One day I hope to be an ambassador, maybe even to the United Kingdom, so I can work to help my people and make our voices heard all over the world,” he said. “Today is a special day; this recognition of the state of Palestine by the United Kingdom is very important, but it is not only about recognition, but it’s about the embassy, about having a piece of Palestine here in London.”

The UK officially recognised Palestine in September alongside Canada and Australia as the situation in Gaza worsened due to the Israeli military action. It firmly stated that it supported the two-state solution, making it clear that Hamas will have no rule in the future of Palestine.