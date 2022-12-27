British MP urges western citizens to leave Iran after UK citizen’s arrest

"If I was a British foreign national in Iran, I would absolutely be leaving, because there is evidence that they will use them in any game of chess they can and they will face brutal repression." Kearns said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 27th December 2022 5:21 pm IST
British MP Alicia Kearns

British MP Alicia Kearns on Monday urged all persons from the West to leave Iran after seven persons linked to the United Kingdom (UK) were recently arrested.

The persons were arrested while trying to leave Iran due to the protests. In a statement, Kearns said, “Iranian government had shown it would “happily” detain people with dual nationality, and expressed fears that some could be arrested even as they tried to flee the country.

Also Read
Window of negotiations to revive n-deal still open: Iran

“If I was a British foreign national in Iran, I would absolutely be leaving, because there is evidence that they will use them in any game of chess they can and they will face brutal repression. I would encourage anyone who is Western to try to leave Iran as safely as they can,” she added.

The British foreign ministry is seeking more information from Iran on British Iranians being arrested by the latter. It is to be noted that the country-wide protest in Iran was sparked by the death of Mahasa Amini, who was assaulted by the morality police in September.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button