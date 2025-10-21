Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, fondly known as King Khan, is admired not only for his cinematic legacy but also for the way he embraces India’s diversity. The actor has always been vocal about his belief in secularism and harmony.

Born a Muslim, SRK has often spoken about respecting all religions. Married to Gauri Khan, who is a Hindu, the couple has raised their three children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam with values rooted in both faiths.

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to extend Diwali greetings to his fans. Sharing a glimpse of the puja celebrations at his home, he wrote, “Happy Diwali to everyone! May Goddess Lakshmi ji bless you with prosperity and happiness. Wishing love, light and peace to all.”

However, his festive post didn’t sit well with a section of social media users who began trolling the actor for celebrating a Hindu festival despite being a Muslim. One user commented, “Bro are you Muslim?” while another wrote, “I didn’t find any Eid or Ramadan related post of 2025 in your profile. It’s not fair at all, Mr Shahrukh Khan!”

Another user questioned his faith saying, “Muslim ho ap :)) paying respect to others belief is okay until you also do like them,” while a few others dropped remarks like “astaghfirullah” and “Haraam.” Some even went on to question him about political issues, writing, “What about Palestine, SRK?”

Despite the negativity, many of his admirers came forward in his defense, praising the actor for his secular outlook and his consistent respect towards all Indian festivals. Fans highlighted how SRK’s message of love and inclusivity has always transcended religion and boundaries.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in his much-awaited film King.