‘Converted’? Shah Rukh Khan slammed for Ganesh Chaturthi post

Mumbai: ‘S for Shah Rukh Khan and S for Secular’, that’s how King Khan fans adore him. The actor, who is known for celebrating all Indian festivals with ‘same shiddat’, took to his Instagram on Tuesday to wish his fans on Ganesh Chaturthi.

SRK gave a sneek peak of the festive celebrations at his residence, Mannat. Sharing a photo of Ganesh, he captioned, “Welcome home Ganpati Bappa Ji. Wishing you and your family a wonderful day honoring Lord Ganesha. May Lord Ganesha bless all of us with happiness, wisdom, good health and lots of Modak to eat!!!”

And like always, his post did not go well with a section of social media users who slammed the actor for celebrating Hindu festival being a Muslim. One user wrote, “If you’re true Muslim you wouldn’t do that because in our religion this not allowed I know you want to do this because of your movies what a shame.”

A second user commented, “This man he’s brainwashed he’s a confused man sometimes he claims that he’s a Muslim…” “Astaghfirullah,” read most of the comments. Check below.

Despite the negativity, many of Shah Rukh Khan’s admirers defended him, highlighting his spirit of secularism and how he cherishes and respects all Indian festivals.

On the professional front, SRK is currently enjoying the stupendous success of Jawan which will soon enter Rs 1000 crore club at the box office. He has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki next which is slated to hit the screens in December this year.