BRS govt should let police function without political interference: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the Telangana government should be alert on the issue of terrorism and let police function with freedom sans any political interference.

Asked about the arrest of five people here recently for their suspected links with a radical outfit in Madhya Pradesh, Reddy said the government should control any terror activity with an iron hand.

Referring to the State government establishing a police command and control centre in Hyderabad, he asked what was centre doing. “The situation is such that police had to come from Madhya Pradesh and identify the terrorists here. Definitely, the government should give freedom to police,” Reddy told reporters here.

The Union Minister alleged that police or other government officers were not able to go inside the old city of Hyderabad freely to check non-payment of property tax, electricity bills or others and that many attacks were taking place against government officers.

There has been no support from government to the officers and that no police cases have been registered against the attackers, he claimed. This has led to lack of interest among government officers and police, he said.

The AIMIM leaders had earlier claimed that the “steering” of BRS government is in its hands, Reddy said.

The BRS government was giving importance to using police to keep a tab on activity of opposition parties and failed in maintaining law and order, he alleged.

The Telangana police is competent but the ruling BRS leaders in the State are weakening the police with their interference, he said.

The Madhya Pradesh police’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday arrested 11 people from two cities in the state, while five others were nabbed from Hyderabad for their suspected links with the Hizb-Ut-Tahrir (HUT), a radical outfit, an MP police spokesperson had said.

Reddy also slammed the ruling BRS for allegedly facilitating the visit of its leaders from Maharashtra to the new Telangana Secretariat here but stopping MLA Raja Singh from going inside it.

Beside the MLA, journalists, leaders of people’s organisations and other such people were not able to visit the newly-built Secretariat though it was named after B R Ambedkar, he claimed.

Asked about the suspension of a sub-inspector of police in Jagtial district after a case was registered against him for allegedly assaulting and misbehaving with a woman MBA graduate, following an argument in a state-run bus, Reddy said that the State government acted under the pressure of AIMIM.

The Union Minister also flayed the ‘Dharani’ integrated land records management system of the Telangana government, alleging that people were facing problems on a large scale due to the shortcomings in the portal and the involvement of middlemen.

He said the State government should state whether a Cabinet sub-committee appointed following complaints over ‘Dharani’ has submitted its report and what were its recommendations.