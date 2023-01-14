BRS’ K Kavitha participates in Bhogi celebrations

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal, one of the significant Hindu harvest festivals.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 14th January 2023 9:49 am IST
BRS' K Kavitha participates in Bhogi celebrations
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLC K Kavitha on Saturday participated in the Bhogi celebrations organised in Hyderabad on the occasion of Pongal.

The celebrations were organised by Bharat Jagruthi at KBR park here and Kavitha was seen participating in the bonfire ritual. The colourful ritual also saw the presence of a pair of cows covered in bright shawls.

Also Read
Parties owning newspapers should acknowledge it: BRS MLC Kavitha

Bhogi is celebrated on the first day of the four-day Pongal, one of the significant Hindu harvest festivals.

It is primarily celebrated in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka in honour of Lord Indra, the God of Rains & Clouds. Farmers worship Indra and seek blessings for good rain, harvest, and prosperity. So, the day is also known as Indran.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button