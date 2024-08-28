BRS leader Kavitha expected to reach Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: BRS MLC K Kavitha who was released from prison in the national capital after the Supreme Court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, is expected to reach here this evening, party sources said on Wednesday.

“Kavitha is expected to land here at 2.40 pm. However, it is not clear whether she will meet her father ( former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) today. She will be welcomed at the airport by BRS cadre,” the party sources told PTI.

Kavitha stayed at the party office in Delhi on Tuesday night.

BRS leader K Kavitha, who was arrested in March this year, walked out of Tihar jail here late Tuesday evening to a rousing welcome by her party members, hours after the Apex court granted her bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Terming her arrest as ‘illegal’, Kavitha had said that the BRS and KCR team is “unbreakable” and vowed to fight on politically and legally.

Stepping out of the jail after five months, the 46-year-old leader was visibly emotional as she was greeted by her husband, children and her brother and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.