BRS leaders file police complaint against Bandi over fake currency allegations

Hyderabad: Following the alleged remarks made by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay that Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) printed fake currency notes and distributed them during elections, BRS MLC Dr. Dasoju Shravan and several party leaders lodged a complaint with Banjara Hills police, demanding a criminal case against the BJP leader.

On Monday, BRS leaders, including Dr. Shravan, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, Kishore Goud, and Manne Govardhan Reddy, visited the police station and urged authorities to take immediate action. They condemned Bandi Sanjay’s remarks, made during a press conference at the BJP office on Sunday, where he claimed that a fake currency printing operation was running in Bidar under KCR’s leadership.

Dr. Shravan called the allegations baseless and inflammatory, saying they were intended to create unrest. “It is disgraceful for a Union Minister to make such reckless statements without any evidence. He is ignoring his responsibility and trying to mislead the public,” he said, demanding a thorough investigation and legal action.

Other BRS leaders, including Dr. Kurva Vijay Kumar and Ashwin Rao, also participated in filing the complaint, insisting that Bandi Sanjay be held accountable for his statements.