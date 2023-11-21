BRS should be renamed as ‘Family Rashtra Samithi’, says Fadnavis

Criticising the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS)-led government in Telangana, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the party of ‘family rule’ and corruption.

While addressing a campaign meeting in Domalguda of Musheerabad Assembly constituency, Devendra Fadnavis said, “Over the past nine years, you have seen BRS government here. First, it was TRS and now became BRS. I feel that instead of naming it BRS, they should have named it ‘FRS’ — Family Raj Samithi. It would have been more appropriate,” Fadnavis said.

🕛 12noon | 21-11-2023 📍 Domalguda, Hyderabad



BJP Telangana Grand Bike Rally | Domalguda, Hyderabad

🔸 भाजपा तेलंगणा भव्य बाईक रॅली | डोमलगुडा, हैदराबाद

— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 21, 2023

Fadnavis alleged that the BRS government is corrupt, with the implementation of welfare schemes. “The BRS has looted Telangana, and only family rule is going on here. The extent of corruption under the ruling BRS with its schemes is so much that it will win all the medals if an Olympics of corruption is held anywhere.”

Fadnavis also recalled his interactions with KCR regarding the release of Manjira water to Telangana, and said, KCR was misusing resources. “We decided and release water to our neighbour Telangana. But I did not know at the time that the water would be utilised for corruption, rather than farming,” he told the gathering at Domalguda while being accompanied by Union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy. They were campaigning for BJP’s Musheerabad Assembly constituency candidate Poosa Raju.

Speaking about BRS’s campaigns in Maharashtra, Fadnavis said, “KCR saab (KCR Sir), stop dreaming of coming to Maharashtra, as BJP is going to pack you off in Telangana itself.”