BRS spreading lies, says Siddaramaiah on KTR’s ‘bogus job’ remark

Rejecting the claims of Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president KT Rama Rao’s recent statement over Congress’s “job calendar” as “a big bogus”, Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah alleged the BRS of spreading lies during the Telangana election campaign.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday, the veteran Congress leader said his government had fulfilled all five guarantees in the first phase.

Responding to Minister @ktrbrs statement that Karnataka govt couldn’t keep up the promise of filling government job vacancies; Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says “At once all promises made in the manifesto cannot be implemented. Manifesto is for 5years” pic.twitter.com/YeQCKtVkAZ — Naveena (@TheNaveena) November 26, 2023

“A manifesto is always for five years. At once we cannot implement all the promises made in one go. In the first phase we have implemented five guarantees and fulfilled 76 promises (made during the Karnataka assembly election campaign),” he replied to a query.

“In newspapers, I saw that some say that the Congress government in Karnataka has not implemented the five guarantees. It has been said by the Telangana CM, his son, and other leaders from the BJP. It is not true. We came to power in Karnataka in May. We went to the cabinet hall and took a decision to implement the 5 guarantees and the orders were issued on the same day. However, it took some time to implement,” Siddaramaiah said.