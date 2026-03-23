BRS walkout of Telangana Assembly over pending arrears for government employees

The party, led by Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao, walked out after Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu did not answer his question regarding pending bills such as CPS and pension benefits.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 12:06 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd March 2026 12:10 pm IST
Harish Rao addresses the Telangana Assembly
Harish Rao addresses the Telangana Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) legislators walked out of the Telangana Assembly on Monday, March 23 over pending arrears for government employees.

The party, led by Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao, walked out after Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu did not answer his question regarding pending bills such as CPS and pension benefits. “When I asked the Finance Minister regarding pending arrears, he went on to talk about what the previous government. When you are in power for 2.5 years, why question the previous government?”

Addressing the budget session of the Telangana Assembly, Rao said that in nine years of the BRS government, over 87,000 government employees retired and they received the retirement benefits on time. “Since the government does not have an answer regarding the retirement benefits for government employees , the BRS is walking out,” the Siddipet MLA said.

Subhan Haleem
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 23rd March 2026 12:06 pm IST|   Updated: 23rd March 2026 12:10 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button