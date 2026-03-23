BRS walkout of Telangana Assembly over pending arrears for government employees

Hyderabad: Bharat Rahstra Samithi (BRS) legislators walked out of the Telangana Assembly on Monday, March 23 over pending arrears for government employees.

The party, led by Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao, walked out after Telangana Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu did not answer his question regarding pending bills such as CPS and pension benefits. “When I asked the Finance Minister regarding pending arrears, he went on to talk about what the previous government. When you are in power for 2.5 years, why question the previous government?”

Addressing the budget session of the Telangana Assembly, Rao said that in nine years of the BRS government, over 87,000 government employees retired and they received the retirement benefits on time. “Since the government does not have an answer regarding the retirement benefits for government employees , the BRS is walking out,” the Siddipet MLA said.