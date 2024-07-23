Budget 2024-25: Allocation for Minority Affairs Ministry increases by Rs 574 cr

New Delhi: The budgetary allocation for the Ministry of Minority Affairs has increased by Rs 574.31 crore to Rs 3,183.24 crore for 2024-25 as against the revised estimate of Rs 2,608.93 crore in 2023-24.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget for 2024-25, her seventh straight presentation, surpassing the record of former prime minister Morarji Desai. This was the first budget of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s third term in office.

The budget allocation for the ministry was Rs 3,097.60 in 2023-24. However, the revised estimate was Rs 2,608.93, according to official documents.

The budget estimate for the Ministry of Minority Affairs this year is Rs 3,183.24.

Of the proposed allocation for the ministry, Rs 1,575.72 crore is for education empowerment.

The allocation for Pre-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 326.16 crore and for Post-Matric Scholarship for Minorities is Rs 1,145.38 crore.

A total provision of Rs 2,120.72 crore has been made for the major schemes/projects of the ministry.

An allocation of Rs 910.90 crore has been made this time for ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram’, one of the major programmes of the ministry.