Budget 2024-25: Union health ministry allocated Rs 90,958.63 crore

New Delhi: The Union health ministry has been allocated Rs 90,958.63 crore in the 2024-2025 budget, an increase of 12.96 per cent over the Rs 80,517.62 crore 2023-24 revised estimates.

The government has also announced Customs duty exemptions on three cancer treatment drugs — Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib and Durvalumab.

“To provide relief to cancer patients, I propose to fully exempt three more medicines from Customs duties. I also propose changes in the BCD (Basic Customs Duty) on X-Ray tubes and flat panel detectors for use in medical X-Ray machines under the Phased Manufacturing Program,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Tuesday while presenting the budget in Parliament.

The budget allocation for the AYUSH Ministry has been increased from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 3,712.49 crore.

Out of the Rs 90,958.63 crore, Rs 87,656.90 crore has been allocated to the Department of Health and Family Welfare and Rs 3,301.73 crore to the Department of Health Research.

The budget allocation for schemes under the Department of Health and Family Welfare has been increased from Rs 77,624.79 crore to Rs 87,656.90 crore.

Among the centrally sponsored schemes, the budget allocation for the National Health Mission has been increased from Rs 31,550.87 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 36,000 crore in 2024-25 and for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PM-JAY) from Rs 6,800 crore to Rs 7,300 crore.

For the National Tele Mental Health Programme, the budget allocation has been increased from Rs 65 crore to Rs 90 crore.

The allocation for the National Digital Health Mission remains the same at Rs 200 crore.

The budget allocation for autonomous bodies has been increased from Rs 17,250.90 crore in 2023-2024 to Rs 18,013.62 crore in 2024-25. Among these bodies, the allocation for AIIMS, New Delhi, has been increased from Rs 4,278 crore to Rs 4,523 crore.

The allocation for the Indian Council of Medical Research has been increased from 2295.12 crore to Rs 2,732.13 crore.