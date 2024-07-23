Budget 2024-25: Centre proposes Rs 26,000 crore for road projects in Bihar

Sitharaman further said the government will support industrial corridor for development in the eastern region.

Posted by Mansoor Hameed  |   Published: 23rd July 2024 2:25 pm IST
New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman displays a red pouch carrying the Budget documents after she arrived at the Parliament to present the Union Budget 2024-25, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Finance MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and Chief Economic Advisor V. Anantha Nageswaran are also seen. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday proposed an outlay of Rs 26,000 crore for various road projects in Bihar.

In her Budget for 2024-25, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Union government will arrange financial assistance to Bihar through aid from multilateral development agencies.

The government will also set up airports, medical colleges and sports infrastructure in Bihar, she said.

The Centre will also formulate plan ‘Purvodaya’ for all-round development of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh.

The finance minister also said the government will provide e-vouchers directly to 1 lakh students every year with interest subvention of 3 per cent of loan amount.

