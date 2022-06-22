Bulli Bai Case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused

Published: 22nd June 2022
Mumbai: The three accused in the Bulli Bai app case namely Aumkareshwar Thakur, Neeraj Bishnoi, and Neeraj Singh have been granted bail by a sessions court on Tuesday who were arrested for auctioning women from the Muslim community.

Under similar bail conditions, the court has ordered them to provide a price of Rs 50,000 and sureties. The accused have also been directed to visit the cyber police station once a month, where the first case against them was registered till the conclusion of the trial. Advocate Shivam Deshmukh stated that the youths are given a time period of eight weeks to arrange the sureties by the court.

In April this year, a magistrate court rejected the bail to Thakur and Bishnoi while granting bail to three other accused- Vishal Jha, Mayank Rawat, and Shweta Singh. The bail applications were submitted before the judge on account that the charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

