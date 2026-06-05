Burglars in Telangana raid house, take drinks break, videos emerge

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident that has gone viral on social media, burglars in Telangana’s Suryapet district appeared to turn a house break-in into a leisurely stopover, helping themselves to cool drinks before making away with valuables.

The theft took place in Kodad town while the homeowners, Nagesh and Madhavi, were away in Khammam. According to reports, the burglars broke into the residence and spent time inside the house, during which they allegedly consumed soft drinks available on the premises before carrying out the theft.

The accused are said to have escaped with around 60 tolas of silver, 15 grams of gold and cash. The exact value of the stolen property is yet to be officially confirmed.

CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced online and gone viral, drawing widespread attention. The footage reportedly shows the suspects moving around the house with unusual ease, sparking discussion on social media.

The unusual behaviour of the burglars, who allegedly paused to enjoy refreshments before stealing valuables, has left residents both shocked and amused. Locals described the incident as one of the strangest theft cases reported in the area in recent times.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are underway to identify and trace the suspects using the CCTV footage and other available evidence.