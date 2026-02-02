Burglary at wine shop in Nalgonda, Rs 20,000 cash robbed

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a wine shop, ‘Khushi Wines,’ at Chityala town of Nalgonda district on Sunday night, February 1, and robbed Rs 20,000 cash, two bottles of beer and a mobile phone kept in the cash counter.

The incident came to light the following morning when the liquor shop manager, Ramesh, found the shutter broken. “The assailants broke the shutter with a hammer and stole the property from the cash counter and the showcases. It appears to be an act done by some local burglars,” said an official of Chityala police station.

Police examined the CCTV footage in and around the wine shop to get clues to establish the identity of the burglars.

A case is registered, and an investigation has begun.