‘Buy 1 get 1 free’ ticket offer at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The world’s largest integrated film city and India’s only thematic holiday destination Ramoji Film City (RFC) is one of the popular tourist destinations in Hyderabad. From the Baahubali set to a themed cave, the place offers a lot of attractive and funny activities to check out. To honour and encourage women, the place has something special to offer the women who visit the place in the month of March. Yes, women folks. It is time to wave from the unique vintage buses which run inside the place.

The management of the RFC announced a special package for women on 8th March on Twitter. The women are offered two tickets if they buy one. The tweet which announces the offer reads, ”Join us in celebrating Women’s Month. Buy 1 entry ticket, Get 1 Free at Ramoji Film City..”

To avail the offer one has to book the tickets online in advance. The management has announced to celebrate the month of March as ‘Women’s Month’ and the ‘buy one and get one free’ offer is only available for women.