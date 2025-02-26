Trending: 163-year old French bakery arrives in Hyderabad

In recent years, Hyderabad has been welcoming a wave of international legacy brands, ultimately adding to its growing appeal as a global culinary hotspot. Now, adding a Parisian touch to the city of Nizams is France’s iconic 163-year-old patisserie Laduree. Known for its macarons and exquisite pastries, the brand has arrived in Hyderabad with a Spring-Summer pop-up at Park Hyatt which will run for the next three months only. The pop-up promises an elegant experience, blending Laduree’s timeless charm with Hyderabad’s love for fine dining.

Laduree’s enduring legacy

Founded in 1862 in Paris, Laduree is one of the world’s most renowned patisseries and is credited with revolutionizing the macaron by introducing the double-decker version filled with ganache. Beyond its impeccable macarons, the brand is known for its tea salons, opulent packaging and dedication to preserving the artistry of French pastry-making.

Over the decades, Laduree has expanded across the globe, becoming synonymous with all things fine and luxurious. While it is making its debut in Hyderabad for only three months, the Parisian brand plans to open a full-fledged cafe in the city soon. That said, it is no stranger to India, having already established branches in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Gurgaon. It has been wholeheartedly embraced by dessert connoisseurs across the country.

Must-try at Laduree Hyderabad

With Laduree now in Hyderabad, dessert lovers have the perfect opportunity to indulge in authentic French delights. The highlight, of course, is its macarons which are available in 10 unique flavours. Among them, the must-try picks are:

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

Pistachio

Lemon

Vanilla

Strawberry Candy

Rose

For those looking to sample a variety, the assorted box of 6 is available at Rs. 2000, offering a curated selection of Laduree’s finest macarons. Another standout from the menu is Eugenie, a delicate and indulgent pastry that combines a crunchy biscuit, a melting heart and a crunchy chocolate coating.