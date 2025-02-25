Guess how much India’s first recorded singer charged per song in 1902

India’s rich musical legacy has always been an inseparable part of its culture. From ancient classical ragas to the latest chartbusters on platforms like Apple Music, JioSaavn, and YouTube, music has continued to evolve with every generation. Today, songs are just a tap away on smartphones, iPods, DVDs, or streaming apps. But before this digital revolution—before even cassettes and CDs—there was a time when the magic of music came alive through a fascinating invention: the gramophone.

And the first Indian voice ever recorded on this groundbreaking device? Gauhar Jaan—a name that would forever change the course of India’s musical journey.

The Early Life of Gauhar Jaan

Born on June 26, 1873, as Eileen Angelina Yeoward in Azamgarh, Gauhar’s life wasn’t easy. Her parents separated when she was just six. After the divorce, her mother, Victoria Hemmings, moved to Benaras (now Varanasi), converted to Islam, and took the name Malka Jaan. Eileen also changed her name to Gauhar Jaan.

In Benaras, Gauhar learned music and dance from top teachers. Later, she and her mother moved to Kolkata, where Gauhar’s singing talent made her famous.

India’s First Recording Artist

In 1902, Gauhar Jaan made history by becoming India’s first recording artist. In a small studio in Calcutta, she recorded a song for the Gramophone Company. She had just three minutes to sing into a recording horn, and at the end, she proudly said, “My name is Gauhar Jaan!”

This became her signature style.

Between 1902 and 1920, she recorded over 600 songs in 10 different languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and even French.

A Life of Fame and Luxury

Gauhar Jaan was paid Rs. 3000 per recording—an enormous amount at a time when 10 grams of gold cost Rs. 20. She lived a lavish life, wearing expensive jewelry and throwing grand parties. One famous story says she spent Rs. 20,000 to celebrate her cat’s kittens!

Despite her success, Gauhar’s personal life was filled with betrayal and heartbreak. Bad relationships and money troubles left her nearly broke. She moved to Mysore, where the king appointed her as a court musician. Sadly, she passed away alone on January 17, 1930.