Hyderabad man dies after being bitten by snake at farmhouse

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old businessman from Hyderabad died after being bitten by a venomous snake while attempting to handle it at his farmhouse in Moinabad on Friday, June 19.

The deceased was identified as Syed Mohiuddin Hussaini, a resident of Babri Hills in Rajendranagar. According to reports, the incident occurred at his private farmhouse located in Moinabad in Vikarabad district.

Mohiuddin was spending time with friends when a small snake slithered into the premises. In what appeared to be a playful attempt to scare his friends, he reportedly caught the snake with his bare hands. The reptile suddenly struck and bit him, injecting venom.

His friends immediately rushed to assist him and efforts were made to seek medical treatment. However, his condition deteriorated rapidly due to the venom, and he succumbed before he could receive the necessary medical intervention.