Telangana: 4-yr-old bitten by two snakes in his sleep, dies on way to hospital

The deceased, Sriyan, 4, was asleep when a cobra bit him in the middle of the night, followed by another.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 3:51 pm IST
Close-up of a snake with a coiled body and alert head on a black background.
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A four-year-old boy died after being bitten by two venomous snakes while he slept, in a heartbreaking incident reported from Mundichintathanda village of Devaruppula mandal, Jangaon.

The deceased, Sriyan, 4, was asleep when a cobra bit him in the middle of the night. Minutes later, a second venomous snake bit the boy before anyone in the household was alerted.

His condition deteriorated rapidly, and his parents, realising something was gravely wrong, rushed him to a nearby hospital. Sriyan did not survive the journey and was declared dead on the way.

Subhan Bakery

Snake bites during sleep remain a serious hazard in rural areas of Telangana, particularly during the warmer months, when snakes are more active and often enter homes in search of shelter. Health authorities have in the past urged residents in rural areas to take precautions such as sleeping on raised cots and keeping homes free of clutter that can provide cover for snakes.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th May 2026 3:51 pm IST

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