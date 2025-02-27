Ancient gem older than Himalayas, just 200 km from Hyderabad

Telangana is home to many historical wonders, from the ancient rock formations of Bhongir Fort to the UNESCO-listed Ramappa Temple. But beyond these well-known landmarks lies an ancient gem that is older than the Himalayas. Just 200 km from Hyderabad is Pandavula Gutta, an ancient site that holds secrets of both geological marvels and human history. Its rugged landscape offers a glimpse into the region’s rich past, making it a site of immense historical and scientific significance.

A treasure of history and heritage

Pandavula Gutta, which translates to ‘Hill of the Pandavas,’ is a site of archaeological, geological and cultural significance. According to local legends, the Pandavas from the Mahabharata once took refuge here during their exile, making the site mythologically important.

Beyond folklore, the hill holds evidence of human habitation dating back to the Mesolithic period. The discovery of pre-historic cave paintings at Pandavula Gutta has provided valuable insights into the lives of early humans. These artworks, depicting animals, hunting scenes and symbolic figures, suggest that the region was once home to ancient communities.

Pandavula Gutta’s unique rock transformations also make it a crucial site for geological studies. In fact, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) recognized its significance by designating it as Telangana’s sole geo-heritage site in 2024. This recognition ensures that the site is preserved not only as a historical landmark but also as a testament to the Deccan Plateau’s geological forces.

Things to do at Pandavula Gutta

Pandavula Gutta is a paradise for history enthusiasts, adventurers, and nature lovers, alike, offering a unique blend of various activities for everyone. Some of the key activities include-

Explore the cave and painting- One of the key attractions of Pandavula Gutta is its ancient rock art that is found in its various caves and rock shelters.

Trekking and rappelling- The hill’s rugged landscape makes for an exciting trekking experience. Hikers can explore the natural caves, navigate the massive rock formations and enjoy the panoramic views of the surrounding region.

Rock climbing- Visitors can take advantage of the natural rock formations by rock climbing or bouldering.

Nature walks and sightseeing- Pandavula Gutta is home to diverse flora and fauna, making it an excellent location for nature walks and viewing the golden sunset over the hills.

How to reach?

Located in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, Pandavula Gutta is 200 km from Hyderabad. The most convenient way is to reach by road. Travellers can drive via Warangal or take a bus or train to Bhupalpally.