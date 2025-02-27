Hyderabad: Construction of new exit on ORR underway, to ease traffic

The new exit aims to reduce congestion, particularly on the route from Gachibowli to Narsingi, where traffic jams frequently occur near the Narsingi Interchange rotary.

Hyderabad: ORR Mallampet entry and exit ramps inaugurated
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In an effort to alleviate the persistent traffic woes at the Nanakramguda ORR Interchange, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is constructing a new exit.

This development follows suggestions from Cyberabad Traffic Police to improve traffic flow in the area.

The new exit is being built after crossing the Nanakramguda Interchange and before the Narsingi Toll Plaza. Construction is nearly 90% complete, with plans to open it in March.

Additionally, another interchange is under construction at Kokapet, known as the Kokapet ORR Trumpet Interchange.

These infrastructure upgrades are part of broader efforts to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has seen significant growth in vehicle traffic in recent years.

The Narsingi Interchange, which opened in July 2023, has already provided relief to thousands of commuters by offering seamless entry and exit points to the ORR.

It connects areas like Narsingi, Manchirevula, and Gandipet, facilitating faster access to destinations such as the airport and the financial district

