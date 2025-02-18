Video: Hyderabad students held for performing car stunts on ORR

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad students were arrested for performing dangerous car stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on February 9.

The RGI Airport police apprehended the duo after their reckless acts were captured on CCTV cameras.

Hyderabad students performed stunts on ORR near Shamshabad

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Obaidullah Ansari (25) from Rajendranagar and Zohair Siddiqui (25) from Malakpet.

According to the police, both were involved in performing stunts using two separate cars on the ORR stretch near Shamshabad.

Police action following viral video

The risky maneuvers were recorded by the surveillance cameras installed along the ORR. After analyzing the footage, a dedicated team from the RGI Airport police traced the vehicles and successfully identified the drivers.

Both the Hyderabad students were subsequently taken into custody.

Luxury cars perform stunts at Hyderabad's Outer Ring Road



Two luxury cars were spotted performing dangerous stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Shamshabad, raising concerns over road safety.



The incident was captured on CCTV camera where cars can be seen recklessly… pic.twitter.com/O8F0OlD1ML — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) February 9, 2025

The incident gained widespread attention when the video of the stunts surfaced on social media platforms.

Responding to the public outcry, the police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation. The vehicles involved in the stunt have also been seized as part of the legal action.