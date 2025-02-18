Video: Hyderabad students held for performing car stunts on ORR

Both were involved in performing stunts using two separate cars on the ORR stretch near Shamshabad.

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad students were arrested for performing dangerous car stunts on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) on February 9.

The RGI Airport police apprehended the duo after their reckless acts were captured on CCTV cameras.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammed Obaidullah Ansari (25) from Rajendranagar and Zohair Siddiqui (25) from Malakpet.

According to the police, both were involved in performing stunts using two separate cars on the ORR stretch near Shamshabad.

Police action following viral video

The risky maneuvers were recorded by the surveillance cameras installed along the ORR. After analyzing the footage, a dedicated team from the RGI Airport police traced the vehicles and successfully identified the drivers.

Both the Hyderabad students were subsequently taken into custody.

The incident gained widespread attention when the video of the stunts surfaced on social media platforms.

Responding to the public outcry, the police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation. The vehicles involved in the stunt have also been seized as part of the legal action.

