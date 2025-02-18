Mutton, fish prices jump in Hyderabad as demand for chicken dips

Hyderabad: Amid fears of bird flu that gripped the residents of Hyderabad, the demand for chicken dipped, resulting in a rise in prices of mutton and fish.

In recent days, it has been observed that people are moving away from chicken and shifting their preference towards alternatives.

Hyderabad weddings drop chicken from menus

Chicken has also started missing from the menus of weddings in the city. People are suddenly changing their wedding menus even if the cost is increasing.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Hafeez, a caterer based in Hyderabad, said that people are shifting their preferences due to the fear of bird flu.

He also added that the cost of mutton and fish has been rising in the city in the past few days.

Mutton, fish prices rise in Hyderabad

While the prices of chicken are continuously declining, the rates of mutton and fish have risen in the past few days in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad weddings drop chicken from menus amid bird flu fear

The rate of live chicken, which was Rs 120 per kg a week ago, has now dropped to Rs 74 per kg.

Meanwhile, mutton prices have jumped to Rs 1000 per kg, whereas the rates of fish have increased by Rs 50-100 per kg.

Amid fears of bird flu, the prices are expected to rise further.