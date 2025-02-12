Hyderabad weddings drop chicken from menus amid bird flu fear

Hyderabad: Amid the outbreak of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Andhra Pradesh, the fear of bird flu gripped Telangana, and chicken started missing from the menus of weddings in Hyderabad.

People are suddenly changing their wedding menus even if the cost is increasing.

Chicken getting replaced with seafood, mutton in Hyderabad weddings

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Hafeez, a caterer based in Hyderabad, said that people are shifting their preferences due to the fear of bird flu.

Earlier, there was a huge demand for chicken. Now, they are opting for mutton and seafood, he added.

The trend is also getting reflected in the prices and sales in the city.

Also Read Hyderabad sees rise in searches for banquet halls, wedding planning

Sales, rates decline

In view of the dip in demand amid bird flu fear, Hyderabad wholesalers are selling live chicken at a cost as low as Rs 80 per kg, even though associations and distributors have set the price at Rs 150 per kg.

As demand shifts towards fish, murrel fish, which used to be Rs 400 per kg, has seen a rise in price. It is now being sold at Rs 500-600 per kg.

Although there is a sudden rise in the price of mutton, if demand increases, it may also rise in the near future.

It remains to be seen how long chicken will remain missing from Hyderabad wedding menus.