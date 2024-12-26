Hyderabad sees rise in searches for banquet halls, wedding planning

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing an extraordinary rise in demand for wedding planning services and banquet halls.

Recent data from Justdial highlights that the city has witnessed a 41 percent growth in demand for wedding planning services in the city.

Demand for wedding planning, other services rise in Hyderabad, other cities

Indian weddings have reached new heights in 2024. Nationwide, there has been a 21 percent increase in search queries for wedding-related services between January and November 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Metro cities lead this growth with a 34 percent rise. Hyderabad emerges as a top contender with significant increases across various service categories including wedding planning.

Rise in demand for banquet halls in Hyderabad

In searches for “resort wedding venues”, Hyderabad has surpassed the national average of a threefold rise.

Similarly, banquet halls have witnessed a 72 percent increase in demand, more than the nationwide average growth of 40 percent.

As couples are increasingly opting for candid and cinematic styles to capture their special moments, the searches for ‘candid wedding photographers’ also increased by 28 percent across the nation with Hyderabad contributing significantly.

Apart from wedding planning and other services, there has been a spike in searches for wedding choreographers nationwide and Hyderabad is contributing significantly to this trend.

Growing popularity of pre-wedding services

The demand for “pre-wedding gowns on rent” has doubled in Hyderabad. Similarly, searches for “wedding card dealers” have surged by 43 percent.

The modern wedding in Hyderabad is all about personalization. From lavish venues to bespoke photography and choreographed performances, couples are keen on creating unforgettable experiences.

The rise in search queries reflects a growing trend towards hiring professional for wedding planning in Hyderabad and other cities