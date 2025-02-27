Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, other bank holidays in Hyderabad

For residents of Hyderabad city, banks will be closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday.

Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr, other bank holidays in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad will remain closed for eight days in March 2025 due to Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr and other holidays, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI, there are a total of 8 holidays in the current month, including Sundays, the second, and fourth Saturdays. It’s essential to note that these holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 8 days.

For residents of the city, banks will be closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday. Additionally, banks in the city will remain closed for Holi, Eid-Ul-Fitr and Ugadi.

While banks in Hyderabad will be closed, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of holidays in March for banks in Hyderabad

Following is the list of holidays in March 2025:

  1. March 2: Sunday
  2. March 8: Second Saturday
  3. March 14: Holi
  4. March 16: Sunday
  5. March 22: Fourth Saturday
  6. March 23: Sunday
  7. March 30: Sunday, Ugadi
  8. March 31: Eid-Ul-Fitr
Types of banks

In Hyderabad and other cities in India, various types of banks exist, each with its distinct characteristics and functions. Some types of banks in India include:

  • Public sector banks
  • Private sector banks
  • Co-operative banks
  • Regional rural banks
  • Payment banks
  • Small finance banks
  • Foreign banks

Out of the eight holidays in March, each of these banks decides when to remain shut based on their state.

