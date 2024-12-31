Sankranti, Republic Day, other bank holidays in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The banks in Hyderabad will remain closed for seven days in January 2025 due to Sankranti and other holidays, as announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

According to the RBI, there are a total of 13 holidays in the current month, including Sundays, the second, and fourth Saturdays. It’s essential to note that these holidays may vary from state to state, so not all banks across the country will be closed on all 13 days.

For residents of the city, banks will be closed on Sundays, the second Saturday, and the fourth Saturday. Additionally, banks in the city will remain closed for Sankranti and Republic Day.

While banks in Hyderabad will be closed on Sankranti and other holidays, customers can still access online banking operations.

List of holidays in January for banks in Hyderabad

Following is the list of holidays in January 2025:

January 5: Sunday January 11: Second Saturday January 12: Sunday January 14: Sankranti January 19: Sunday January 25: Fourth Saturday January 26: Republic Day

