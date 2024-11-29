Banks in Hyderabad to observe eight holidays in December

Hyderabad: Banks in Hyderabad are set to observe eight holidays in December 2024. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is responsible for establishing bank holidays, as well as holidays for Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and specific restrictions on account access for both public and private banks.

These holidays include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays.

Bank holidays in Hyderabad for December

In December, there are a total of 17 holidays for banks, including Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, national holidays, and regional festivals. However, for Hyderabad specifically, banks will observe eight holidays.

Below is the complete list of holidays for banks in Hyderabad this December:

December 1 (Sunday)

December 8 (Sunday)

December 14 (Second Saturday)

December 15 (Sunday)

December 22 (Sunday)

December 25 (Christmas)

December 28 (Fourth Saturday)

December 29 (Sunday)

Services available during holidays

Even though banks will be closed on these eight days, essential services will continue to operate:

ATMs: Available 24/7 for cash withdrawals, deposits, and other transactions.

Mobile and Internet Banking: Customers can transfer funds, check balances, and manage their accounts using mobile apps or online banking platforms.

This ensures that Hyderabad residents can still access their banking services without disruption, even during the holidays.

Types of Banks in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, like other cities in India, has a wide range of banks serving different customer needs. These banks will all be observing the October holidays. The various types of banks include:

Public Sector Banks: Government-owned banks like the State Bank of India (SBI) and Bank of Baroda.

Private Sector Banks: Privately owned banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank.

Co-operative Banks: Operate in both urban and rural areas, providing loans to their members.

