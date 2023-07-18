Buzz: Isha Ambani to buy Alia Bhatt’s cloth brand for Rs…

Mumbai: Alia Bhatt, one of the Bollywood‘s leading actresses, has been winning hearts on the silver screen with her stellar performances, and now she’s making her mark in the business world as well! Alia forayed into entrepreneurship in 2020, launching her own children’s clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma. The brand filled a market void by offering locally made, eco-friendly, and cost-effective options for children’s clothing.

Ed-a-Mamma quickly gained popularity among parents, earning a loyal customer base, thanks to her passion for fashion and eye for quality. Many other actors in the industry have also shown their support by promoting the brand to their fans. Alia, who recently became a mother herself, has even gone above and beyond by sending her brand’s clothing to the children of her colleagues, spreading joy and love.

Reliance acquires Alia Bhatt’s Ed-a-Mamma?

Now comes the exciting news that Ed-a-Mamma has captured the attention of business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his daughter Isha Ambani. According to latest reports, their esteemed firm is in advanced talks for a possible acquisition. This move could propel the Ambani group into the thriving children’s wear market, where Alia’s brand has found a niche. Ed-a-Mamma is riding the wave of success with an expanded line that now includes infants.

According to sources, negotiations are nearing a successful conclusion, with a deal expected to be finalised within 7–10 days. Alia’s brand was valued at more than Rs 150 crore earlier this year, and the proposed acquisition price is estimated to be around Rs 300 to 350 crore, demonstrating the brand’s enormous potential and influence in the market. However, an official update on this is still awaited.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing for her upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” in which she will star alongside the charismatic Ranveer Singh and other remarkable actors.