Buzz: Katrina Kaif reveals baby bump in Instagram video

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif’s rumoured pregnancy is the latest hot topic among fans and the media. Rumours suggest that Katrina and her husband, Vicky Kaushal, are expecting their first child and plan to welcome the baby in London. However, the couple has not officially confirmed the news yet.

Amid these rumours, some eagle-eyed fans believe that Katrina accidentally revealed her baby bump in an Instagram video. Fans have been revisiting her older posts, looking for clues. One post that has caught everyone’s attention is a brand collaboration video she shared last month.

In the video, Katrina promotes a watch brand while wearing a body-hugging green dress paired with a jacket. Although the video mainly features close-up shots, a few wide-angle shots seemingly show her baby bump.

On Tuesday, a report from Zoom claimed that Katrina is indeed pregnant and will deliver her baby in London. A source told the media portal, “Yes, she is pregnant. They will welcome their first child in London. Vicky is already there with her.”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official announcement from the couple.